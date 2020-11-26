Lakshmi Vilas Bank touches roof on the bourses

The Lakshmi Vilas Bank is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 7.65, up by 0.35 points or 4.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 7.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 6.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7.65 and Rs. 6.95 respectively. So far 8328907 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 25.18 on 30-Jun-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6.95 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 9.95 and Rs. 6.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 257.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 6.80%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.64% and 77.56% respectively.

Credit rating agency — CARE has revised the rating of Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s (LVB) Unsecured Redeemable Non Convertible Subordinated Lower Tier II Bonds to BB- from BB- negative (Double B Minus; Outlook ; Negative) and Proposed Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bond Issue of the Bank revised to B- from B- negative (single B Minus; Outlook ; Negative).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank offers a wide range of services such as Deposits, loan, MSME, Online Services, NRI services, Wealth Management Services and Personal banking services etc.