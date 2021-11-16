Schaeffler India gains on inaugurating bearing refurbishment centre in Jamshedpur

Schaeffler India is currently trading at Rs. 7849.95, up by 9.15 points or 0.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 7840.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7850.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7913.15 and Rs. 7765.10 respectively. So far 639 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8377.20 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3752.30 on 18-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 8204.00 and Rs. 7765.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 24402.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.54% and 5.33% respectively.

Schaeffler India has inaugurated a state-of-the-art large-size bearing refurbishment centre in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. The facility was set up in partnership with Premier Bearings India, an authorised distribution partner for Schaeffler India.

With this centre, the company said it has enhanced its service offerings and proximity to customers to repair bearings used in continuous operating process industries such as mining, metal and minerals, pulp and paper, railways, power sector and many others.

Schaeffler India has its presence in automotive and across all core industrial segments.