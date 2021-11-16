Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shines on reporting 17% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at Rs. 533.95, up by 10.30 points or 1.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 523.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 523.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 539.50 and Rs. 523.00 respectively. So far 77079 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 690.60 on 19-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 442.15 on 25-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 539.50 and Rs. 512.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 15179.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.96% and 18.40% respectively.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has reported a rise of 87.22% in its net profit at Rs 754.25 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 402.87 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.40% at Rs 2261.56 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2125.56 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 17.44% in its net profit at Rs 274.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 233.99 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 7.32% at Rs 3,134.37 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2920.59 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.