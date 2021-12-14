Runaya Bags Multipleprestigious Accolades

Co-Founder Naivedya Agarwal wins Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Award while company awarded ‘Sustainable Business of The Year’ at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards

Mumbai : Runaya, one of India’s fastest growing manufacturing start-ups, has won two distinguished honours recognizing its disruptive business model and ushering transformational changes in the resources sector. Runaya’s Co-Founder Naivedya Agarwal won Businessworld’s BW Disrupt Young Entrepreneur Awards 2021 and the company was awarded as the ‘Sustainable Business of The Year’ at this year’s edition of theGlobal Sustainability Leadership Awards organised by the World Sustainability Congress.

BW Disrupt Young Entrepreneur Awards is an annual event conceptualized by BW Businessworld, where start-ups and entrepreneurs who transformed the Indian ecosystem are identified, acknowledged, and celebrated. Naivedya Agarwal, Co-Founder of Runaya was among the 36 recipients of the Young Entrepreneur Awards 2021 recognising the work done by the company in leveraging best-in-class technology to create innovative solutions for the resources sector.

Runaya won the ‘Sustainable Business of The Year’ award at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards organised by the World Sustainability Congressfor its efforts towards promoting a circular economy in the resources sector. Runayahas a sustainability and metal recovery project currently operating in Jharsuguda,Odisha, where 100% of Aluminium dross is processed into value-add products. The drossrecycling plant at Jharsuguda, which is a project to provide an end-to-end green solution forrecovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from aluminium smelters, addresses oneof the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry, which relates to handling, evacuation,processing and disposal of dross in an environmentally friendly manner.The depleted dross is further used to manufacture Runaya Briquettes, which have found wide acceptance in steel industry, resulting in a zero-waste zero-discharge process.

Naivedya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Runaya said, “These awards are a testament to Runaya’s efforts and its breakthrough approach in revolutionising the resources industry. My congratulations to the entire Runaya family and gratitude to the organisers and the jury for the wonderful recognition.”