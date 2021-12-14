Schemes Sponsored by Asian Development Bank

As informed by Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, details of the projects currently being run with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in North Eastern States including Assam are at Annexure.

One project, namely, North Eastern Road Sector Development Scheme-Externally Aided Project (NERSDS-EAP) (earlier known as North East States Roads Investment Programme) is under implementation under the aegis of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

For all the ADB-aided projects, the DEA organizes periodic or issue-specific tripartite portfolios review meetings (TPRMs) two to three times in a calendar year to review the implementation and progress of the projects and addresses the issues, if any. These TPRMs are attended by the line Ministries, State Governments, project implementation agencies and ADB.

Regarding NERSDS-EAP, a mechanism for comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of the project was included in the project design itself. It includes provision for concurrent, mid-term and post-project evaluation for performance as well as impact of the project. The Project Implementing Units of the State Governments also submit quarterly progress reports that are shared with the funding agency i.e. ADB. A Project Monitoring Unit has been set up in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the project is reviewed on regular basis. Inspections of the project-sites have been conducted by inspection teams with representatives of the Ministry, ADB and the State Government concerned.

Annexure

S. No. Project Name State Net loan (US$ in million) 1 Assam Power Sector Investment Program – T3 Assam 231 2 Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program – Project 1 Assam 46.25 3 Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program – (Additional Financing to Project 1) Assam 26.04 4 South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation Road Connectivity Investment Program – Project 1 Manipur 161.20 5 South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation Road Connectivity Investment Program – Project 2 Manipur 21.80 6 Meghalaya Power Distribution Sector Improvement Project Meghalaya 132.80 7 Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project Mizoram 4.50 8 Sikkim Major District Roads Upgradation Project Sikkim 2.50 9 Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project Tripura 4.21 10 Agartala City Urban Development Project Tripura 61 11 North Eastern Road Sector Development Scheme-Externally Aided Project – Project 1 Multi-States (Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim) 74.80 12 North Eastern Road Sector Development Scheme-Externally Aided Project – Project 2 Multi-States (Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) 125.20

