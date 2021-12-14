Bhilwara Spinners jumps on planning to expand operations in next few years

Bhilwara Spinners is currently trading at Rs. 21.50, up by 0.55 points or 2.63% from its previous closing of Rs. 20.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 22.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 22.90 and Rs. 19.05 respectively. So far 24944 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 23.95 on 08-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 11.60 on 09-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 23.95 and Rs. 19.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.51%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.68% and 48.80% respectively.

Bhilwara Spinners has plans to expand its operations in next few years by setting up new plant preferably their new Location SP-1, Riico industrial area pur Road Bhilwara (Rajasthan). The company plan to setup a new Denim Unit Approximate capital expenditure (capex) around Rs 75 crore and process their Application to District industrial centre, Government of Rajasthan Bhilwara.

Bhilwara Spinners is into the manufacturing of synthetic blended yarn in raw white.