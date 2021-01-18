Rohit Yoge’s InAir Records Unveils “Iss Baar Nahi”

As promised, entrepreneur Rohit Yoge’s own music label ‘InAir Records is out with its first stunning and youth centric single ‘Iss Baar Nahi’.

InAir Records is a brainchild of Rohit Yoge who has been in entertainment industry since last 12 years. He is the Founder of Yoge Entertainment Private Limited and Verified Network India (Digital marketing Company).

Talking about the new song, Rohit said, “Iss Baar Nahi, is a youth centric song. We all have been to college, fell in love, had our heart-broken and have found love again. I had always wanted to connect with the audience through a relatable number. The song is out and we’re happy with its response”

‘Iss Baar Nahi’ song is written, composed and crooned by Raj Shekhar. He was also a contestant in The Voice (2019) Starplus. He has been a winner of Awaz-e-awadh(2016) , Josh(2017) and Danmus desire(2018). The song is featuring aspiring actors Umang Aggrawal, who was also the winner of Mr Delhi and Uttarakhand in 2018 and Mahi Budhani who is a very popular model and actress.

Beautifully directed in lush green valleys the song clearly portrays as an epitome of love. The tone, mood, texture and the narrative of the music video, all showcased a proper symphony with each other.

Music Label InAir Records aims to bring out great opportunities and a platform for the aspiring and promising talents across all languages and music streams from India and overseas.

Further adding about his venture, Rohit said, “My primary aim is to deliver quality music to our audience. ‘Iss Baar Nahi’ is just the beginning, we’re planning to release more music videos perhaps two-three every month”

Apart from his creative streak, Rohit is a savant in Digital Marketing and presently, taking keen interest in his digital marketing business. He simultaneously guides people by providing them tips and advices on how one can be financially sound and earn money working from home.

