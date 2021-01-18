Details of the eight trains flagged off today and the Railway projects inaugurated by Hon’ble Narendra Modi

Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 8 new trains from various destinations to Kevadiya and inaugurated the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge rail line (18 km), new Broad Gauge railway line from Chandod to Kevadiya (32 km), Newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section (80 km), the new station buildings of Dabhoi Jn., Chandod&Kevadiyathrough video conferencing.

The 50 km long Dabhoi – Chandod – Kevadiya section has been commissioned by converting the 18 km long Dabhoi – Chandod Narrow Gauge section to Broad Gauge and further extension of new Broad Gauge railway line from Chandod to Kevadiya (32 kms). Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section (80 RKM) has also been electrified as per Ministry of Railways Mission of 100% Railway Electrification policy. This will now provide seamless rail connectivity from all directions of our country.

Salient Features of the Project

The project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 811 cr.

Land acquisition for new line project was completed as late as July 2020 and the project has been commissioned only in 5 months.

It has total of 7 stations with 3 major (crossing) stations & 4 minor (halt) stations.

Out of these 4 are new stations – Moriya, Tilakwada, Garudeshwar&Kevadiya, and 3 are existing stations, namely Dabhoi Jn., Vadaj&Chandod.

There are 8 major bridges, 79 minor bridges, 9 Road Over Bridges & 31 Road Under Bridges.

The sectional speed between Pratapnagar – Dabhoi has been raised from 75 kmph to 110 kmph in a short span of 75 days &Dabhoi – Kevadiya section has been built with 110 kmph. The speed of the entire section from Pratapnagar – Kevadiya will be further enhanced to 130 kmph.

The station buildings at Dabhoi Jn., Chandod&Kevadiya have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Also, Kevadiya station is India’s first railway station with a Green Building Certification since inception of construction.

Modern engineering techniques & equipment such as Mobile Flash Butt Welding machines, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), Heavy Earth Moving equipment, Heavy duty Road Cranes & Track Machines were deployed to quicken the pace of Civil Engineering work.

A unique technical solution for design of Minor bridges has been adopted by using locally available RCC Hume pipes. This has not only reduced execution time but has also garnered a savings of approx. 27 cr.

Innovative technologies such as Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) & Sight Acceptance Test (SAT) for Electronic Interlocking Signalling system through Virtual Mode (during COVID – 19 pandemic) have been used to speed up the Signalling works & to reduce commissioning time.

Tower Wagons, Over Head Equipment (OHE) wiring train were utilized for expedition of Electrification works.

Electrification of Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section

Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section (80 RKM) has been electrified as per Ministry of Railways Mission of 100% Railway Electrification policy.

This will provide cleaner, greener, faster & environment friendly Rail Transportation which will reduce carbon footprint.

Major Benefits of the Project

Providing seamless rail connectivity to the world’s tallest ‘Statue of Unity’ from various directions of the nation.

The new Kevadiya Railway station is located approx. 6.5 km away from Statue of Unity’.

The alignment passes through the tribal belt of Vadaj – Chandod – Moriya – Tilakwada – Garudeshwar and will bring development to the area/ region.

It will also provide connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of Holy River Narmada such as old temples at Karnali, Poicha&Garudeshwar.

Boost to both domestic & international tourism.

Act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region

Generate new employment & business opportunities.

Salient Features of Kevadiya station

Kevadiya Railway Station has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for being India’s First Railway Station to be certified as Green Building by IGBC ever since inception of construction

LED lights and star rated branded electrical appliances will save electricity.

Water management through rain water harvesting, sewage treatment plant, eco-waterless urinals and drip irrigation.

The segregated green waste at source will be reused to produce fertilizer and reduce waste

First 2 levels have passenger facilities such as AC Waiting rooms & VVIP Lounge.

The 3rd level houses a viewing gallery from which tourists can have a good view of Statue of Unity & a tribal art gallery is also being developed here

A 12 feet tall replica of ‘Statue of Unity’ is installed at the prime location of station circulating area. It is also designed by the same sculptor Ram V. Sutar who designed & created the Statute of Unity.

The surrounding area has vast parking space, landscaping, thematic park, solar light poles, wide traffic way, horticulture plants, thematic park with selfie zone, food courts & children’s play area.

CONNECTING INDIA, UNITING INDIA

The details of trains connecting Kevadiya to Eastern, Western, Northern, Central & Southern parts of India are as below:

Sr. No Train No From To Train Name & frequency 1 09103/04 Kevadiya Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly) 2 02927/28 Dadar Kevadiya Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily) 3 09247/48 Ahmedabad Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily) 4 09145/46 Kevadiya H. Nizamuddin Nizamuddin – KevadiyaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly). 5 09105/06 Kevadiya Rewa Kevadiya – Rewa Express (Weekly) 6 09119/20 Chennai Kevadiya Chennai – Kevadiya Express (Weekly) 7 09107/08 Pratapnagar Kevadiya MEMU train (Daily) 8 09110/09 Kevadiya Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily)

In addition to the above 8 trains which are being flagged off, the following trains will also commence their services:

Sr. No Train No From To Train Name & frequency 9 09249/50 Ahmedabad Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily) 10 09113/14 Pratapnagar Kevadiya MEMU train (Daily)

Express trains are being run with LHB coaches. Janshatabdi Express has been provided with latest “ Vistadome tourist coach ”, which is first time on Indian Railways. This coach will provide a panoramic view of the skyline.

IRCTC has also doled out a basket of economical tour packages to cater tourists to the Statue of Unity as well as to experience the wonders of vibrant Gujarat.

Also, a Budget Hotel with a capacity of 500 rooms is being constructed by IRCTC near Kevadiya station for the convenience of tourists.

It is worth mentioning that the foundation stone for the construction of Statue of Unity was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31st October, 2013, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The gigantic Statue of Unity standing tall at a towering height of 182 meters warmly opened its doors to the public on 31st October, 2018 on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This unique idea is a tribute to SardarVallabhbhai Patel – the Iron Man & the architect of the united India. The inspiring leader, Sardar Patel stood tall & integrated the princely states into the Indian union laying the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. As an ode to this great figure, the Indian Railways has succeeded to bring every Indian closer to this great son of Mother India. The bhoomipujan of Kevadiya railway station was executed on 15th December, 2018 by Hon’ble President of India Ram NathKovind in a glorious ceremony. Now, with the commissioning of the Dabhoi – Chandod – Kevadiya rail line as well as inauguration of Kevadiya railway station, it will be easy for people from all across the country to visit this iconic Statue of Unity, many pilgrim sites in this region as well as places of tourist interest in the vicinity of Statue of Unity, including the newly launched Jungle Safari Park, Ekta Mall, Children’s Nutrition Park and Arogya Forest and many more such places of attraction. It is worth mentioning that in comparison to the existing road transport between Kevadiya&Pratapnagar (Vadodara), the rail transport will be more time saving & comparatively economical in terms of fare.

