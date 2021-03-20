Reliance Communications falls on losing 625 subscribers in January

Reliance Communications is currently trading at Rs. 1.73, down by 0.01 points or 0.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 1.74 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1.75 and Rs. 1.66 respectively. So far 6140489 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4.33 on 29-Jul-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 0.62 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2.10 and Rs. 1.74 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 475.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 5.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.87% and 89.92% respectively.

Reliance Communications (RCom) has lost 625 customers in January 2021. Following this, the company’s total customer base decreased to 9929 with market share of 0.001% in terms of wireless subscribers as on January 31, 2021.

RCom is India’s foremost and truly integrated telecommunications service provider.

