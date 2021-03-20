Selection of Seven Students of Faculty of Pharmacy, Bhupal Nobles’ University in Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)

Udaipur : Seven students of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Bhupal Nobles’ University were selected in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangdevot, the Dean said that Ishita Sharma, Prashant Sharma, Monika Bakolia, Aashul Nagaura, Bhuvanesh Baniya, Seema Devi, and Tejaram of the college succeeded in the all-India level GPAT exam.

It is known that on succeeding in this examination, students are awarded scholarships for higher studies in selected colleges from the All India Council Technical Education (AICTE) of the Government of India. Principal Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia said that this year the merit of GPAT was very high and in such a situation, it is very important for seven students to be selected from BN College. BNIPS Principal Prof. Chetan Singh Chauhan said that the success of these students is a matter of great pride for Udaipur.

BN University President Professor NB Singh, Bhupal Nobles Institute Secretary Dr. Mahendra Singh Agaria, Managing Director Mohabbat Singh Rathore, Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh Chauhan and Career Counseling and Placement Director Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore wish a bright future for all the students. These students gave credit for their success to regular studies, the guidance of the teachers, and blessings of parents and hard work. BN College of Pharmacy is the pioneer institute in Rajasthan to imparting Pharmacy education in state from 1983, it has a vast alumni base spreading all over the world.

