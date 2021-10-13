Ramkrishna Forgings zooms on reporting over 30-fold rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Ramkrishna Forgings is currently trading at Rs. 1211.70, up by 25.95 points or 2.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 1185.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1233.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1233.70 and Rs. 1193.50 respectively. So far 24779 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1259.60 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 315.15 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1259.60 and Rs. 1091.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3866.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 30.89% respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings has reported over 24-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 50.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 2.07 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company jumped over 2-fold at Rs 579.31 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 253.29 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported over 30-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 44.06 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 1.45 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company grew over 2-fold at Rs 579.38 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 253.05 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

