Power Grid Corporation gains on launching E-Tendering Portal ‘PRANIT’

Power Grid Corporation of India is currently trading at Rs. 219.60, up by 0.45 points or 0.21% from its previous closing of Rs. 219.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 215.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 221.00 and Rs. 215.80 respectively. So far 5812 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 239.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 145.55 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 234.30 and Rs. 215.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 114650.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.34%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 42.27% and 6.39% respectively.

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) has established an e-Tendering Portal-PRANIT which will lead to less paperwork and ease of operation, making the tendering process more transparent. It has been certified by Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification Directorate (STQC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

With this, POWERGRID is now the only organization in India to have an eProcurement solution on SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), complying with all applicable requirements relating to security and transparency as stipulated by STQC. POWERGRID in pursuit of digitalisation has been undertaking a number of innovative enhancements within SAP SRM framework.

Power Grid Corporation of India is an Indian state-owned electric utilities company headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

