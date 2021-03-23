Ward panch arrested for taking 10K bribe in Udaipur

Udaipur : The ACB sleuths on Tuesday have arrested a ward panch at Dal gram panchayat for taking bribe of rupees 10 thousand from a woman complainant.

The complainant Rodi Bai wife of Khemraj Meghwal approached the ACB unit and gave a report that a theft case is pending against her son at the Salumber police station as the cops are investigating the case.

The accused Puroshottam Joshi resident of Khodav , tehsil Salumber demanded 10 thousand rupees from Rodi Bai and said that if she gave him the money, the police would not show any recovery of the stolen goods from her son’s possession and he would not be tortured at the police station during interrogation.

The ACB laid a trap and when the accused ward panch received the bribe amount, he was caught and the money was found in his pocket.



