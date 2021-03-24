ASI Industries touches roof on commencing commercial production of Engineered Stone

ASI Industries is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 19.25, up by 3.20 points or 19.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 19.25 and Rs. 15.50 respectively. So far 298458 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 19.90 on 04-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.32 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 19.25 and Rs. 15.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 173.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.51%, while Non-Institutions held 27.49%.

ASI Industries has commenced commercial production / operations of Engineered Stone division at Mahindra World City, Jaipur. The company has started commercial production of Engineered Stone with effective from March 23, 2021.

ASI Industries (ASI), the world’s largest stone mining company and commenced its operations in 1945 in pre-independence India.

Please share this news







