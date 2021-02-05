PNB Gilts touches roof on reporting around 4-fold jump in Q3 net profit

PNB Gilts is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 56.45, up by 9.40 points or 19.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 47.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 52.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 56.45 and Rs. 50.55 respectively. So far 1268456 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 56.45 on 05-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 21.50 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 56.45 and Rs. 44.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1016.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.30% and 25.63% respectively.

PNB Gilts has reported around 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 167.07 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 44.10 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 49.07% at Rs 323.07 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 216.73 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

PNB Gilts a renowned and preferred name in the Indian debt market was one of the first entities to be granted the Primary Dealership License by the Reserve Bank of India. The company is also a subsidiary of one of the largest Indian commercial banks, Punjab National Bank.

