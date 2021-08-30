Parsvnath Developers’ arm constructing luxurious project in New Delhi

Parsvnath Developers’ wholly owned subsidiary company — Parsvnath Realcon ((PRPL) has been constructing and developing a luxurious project ‘Parsvnath Paramount’, situated at Suohash Nagar, New Delhi, with full of amenities. The said project consists of 5 towers including one separate Tower of EWS, having total 87 residential units in 4 towers and 45 units in EWS Tower.

Parsvnath Developers has emerged as one of the most progressive and multi-faceted real estate and construction entities in the country.

Please share this news







