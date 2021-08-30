Tata Steel to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Jharkhand in next 3 years to expand capacities

Tata Steel is planning to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Jharkhand in the next three years with expansion of capacities of coal and iron ore mines and downstream value added steel portfolio. Tata Steel has been in Jharkhand for the past 114 years and it is a home to the steel company.

Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group is the first integrated steel plant in Asia and is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company.

Please share this news







