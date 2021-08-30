Dalmia Bharat’s arm signs three MoUs to invest Rs 758 crore in Jharkhand

Dalmia Bharat’s wholly owned subsidiary –Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has signed three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Government of Jharkhand to invest Rs 758 crore in the state. Dalmia Cement will invest Rs 500 crore in its manufacturing unit at Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority Bokaro. In addition to expanding its existing capacity of 3.7Mnt through debottlenecking, the company plans to set up a new grinding unit, taking the overall cement manufacturing capacity at Bokaro to 6.3 MTPA.

In line with its commitment to curb carbon emissions, the company has signed a pact with the Govt of Jharkhand to set up a solar power plant to provide clean energy to the state. The company will further invest Rs 250 crore for establishing the solar power plant. Besides this, another MoU was signed for solid waste management wherein the company will invest Rs 8 crore for setting up Material Recover Facility and Legacy waste-Bio Mining activity for solid waste management under Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

Dalmia Bharat has emerged as one of the most respected cement manufacturers in India, contributing to nation-building through adequate capacity creation, consistently high quality standards and value-added products.

Please share this news







