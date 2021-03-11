OPPO India introduces F19 Pro Series with 5G along with OPPO Band Style

Udaipur : OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of the latest F 19 Pro Series smartphones – F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro, in India. The launch was nothing less than a magical music night with some super energetic performances by Nucleya, that brought the night alive and inspired the viewers all the more to Flaunt Their Nights.

The trend-setting minimalist sleek devicesembodies aunique amalgamation of flaunt-worthy technology that seamlessly complements your personal style and your need for speed. Along with the F19 Pro Series, OPPO also unveiled the chic OPPO Band Style that fits perfectly into your daily life as the ideal health and exercise companion.

If you are an aspiring videographer or just someone who loves capturing brilliant and beautiful portrait shots and videos, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will let you do that with ease and confidence, thanks to its back-facing AI highlight Portrait Video.

The smartphone features a 48 MP Quad Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Cameras and 2MP Macro Mono Camera. The quad cameras along with the devices’ Smart 5G technology guarantees to instantly turn you into an expert videographer, enabling you to express yourself in brand new ways.

The launch of each generation of the F series has raised the bar of what consumers expect from a mid-range smartphone. With AI Highlight Portrait Video, Smart 5G, 50W Flash Charge and our proprietary System Performance Optimizer make the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G a delight to use.” said, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd., “The seamless integration of the hardware with Color OS 11.1 enable an incredible user experience which we are confident will make the F19 Pro+ 5G a winner!”

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G boasts of a 48MP Quad Camera at the back which captures brilliant and beautiful AI enabled portrait shots that puts this smartphone truly “Ahead in Photography and videography.” The cameras include its main 48MP Camera, as well as an 8MP Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Cameras and 2MP Macro Mono Camera. In combination, these four cameras, along with the device’s Smart 5G technology allows you to be a video and photography expert in no time.

Along with the F19 Pro+ 5G, OPPO also launched the F19 Pro for trend seekers looking for a powerful device with a mix of fun video features.

These include video features such as the Dual View Video and photography features like AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh, Night Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0.

Weighing just 173g with a 7.8mm ultra slim body, the OPPO F19 Pro offers such a bouquet of innovations in a sleek package. The single punched OLED display has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, and is able to fit a 48 MP AI Quad Camera into its slim form factor. F19 Pro comes in two color options (Fluid Black, and Crystal Silver) based on OPPO’s Flowing Light Design, which includes a 3D curved back-cover that feels and looks thin.

Ensuring good health and wellbeing has attained prime importance in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. Aligned with this objective, OPPO, also launched the OPPO Band Style, a premium wearable backed by groundbreaking technology innovation. The OPPO Band Style offersContinuous SpO2 Monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and run tracking. It comes with 12 workout modes and other convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles. As for design, the OPPO Band Style continues the OPPO aesthetic with a 2.794cm (1.1-inch) full-color AMOLED screen. It’s made available with two unique strap designs—a basic sport version and a style version, allowing users to switch out the band as desired.

Nowadays, sleep problems are no longer unique to the middle-aged or elderly; more and more young people are also experiencing sleep disorders due to external influences such as stress and hectic schedules. The OPPO Band Style health monitoring function is specialized to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring—providing all-around records and analysis of its user’s sleep health.

