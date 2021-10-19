Mold-Tek Packaging gains on inaugurating 11th Manufacturing Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Mold-Tek Packaging is currently trading at Rs. 719.00, up by 9.75 points or 1.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 709.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 719.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 736.50 and Rs. 714.35 respectively. So far 4863 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 774.75 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 250.00 on 22-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 752.50 and Rs. 704.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2085.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.15% and 42.12% respectively.

Mold-Tek Packaging has inaugurated its 11th Manufacturing Plant at Unnao, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on October 17, 2021 mainly to cater to the plastic packaging containers requirement of Kansai Nerolac Paints and other clients in the Northern Region.

Pilot project is inaugurated on October 17, 2021 in leased premises at Unnao admeasuring 17500 sft with an installed capacity 1500MT PA. The company has acquired 2.61 acres of land from UPSIDC to establish the new plant fully functional by end of FY2023, with an investment of Rs 25-30 crore to cater the requirements of Berger Paints, Edible oil and FMCG Clients.

Mold-Tek Packaging (MTPL) is the leader in rigid plastic packaging in India. The company is involved in the manufacturing of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, food and other products.

