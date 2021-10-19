Rama Phosphates surges on getting consent to operate for manufacturing of SSP, GSSP with enhanced capacities

Rama Phosphates is currently trading at Rs. 345.00, up by 10.00 points or 2.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 335.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 350.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 353.00 and Rs. 335.00 respectively. So far 13946 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 505.05 on 23-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 55.00 on 20-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 353.00 and Rs. 318.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 592.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.09% and 24.91% respectively.

Rama Phosphates has received Consent to operate from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, for manufacturing of Single Super Phosphates (SSP) and Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) with enhanced capacities at Udaipur Unit. Single Super Phosphates’ (SSP) additional capacity is 69000 MTPA and Granulated Single Super Phosphate’s additional capacity is 69000 MTPA. Thus, the total aggregate capacity of the Company as whole is increased from 5.63 lakh TPA to 6.32 lakh TPA.

Rama Phosphates is engaged in manufacturing phosphatic fertilizers viz. Single Super Phosphate (SSP) in Powder as well as Granule form, Mixed fertilizers namely NPK of various grades, Fortified fertilizer namely Boronated Single Super Phosphate (Powder and Granule), Micronutrients namely Magnesium Sulphate

