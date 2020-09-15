Ministry of Tourism is promoting the rich heritage and culture of the country under Dekho Apna Desh initiative

The Ministry of Tourism has launched the Dekho Apna Desh (DAD) initiative in January 2020 with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country, encouraging citizens to travel widely within the country and enhancing tourist footfalls leading to development of local economy and creation of jobs at the local level. This initiative is in line with the 15th August, 2019 address of the Honourable Prime Minister asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022 to promote domestic tourism.

Under this initiative Ministry is organizing a series of webinars under the overall theme of DAD, showcasing the diverse culture, heritage, destinations and tourism products of the country. As on date 52 webinars covering different States/Union Territories have been organized as part of the initiative.

To create mass awareness, the Ministry has also launched an online DAD pledge and Quiz on the MyGov.in platform. The online pledge and Quiz are open to all for participation.

DAD initiative is being promoted extensively on social media accounts and website of the Ministry and by Domestic India Tourism offices.

