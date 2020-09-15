Package to Check Unemployment Rate

Shri Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour & Employment has said that the global spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) followed by lockdowns has affected global economies including India. Covid-19 has resulted in large number of migrant workers going back to their native places and loss of jobs has also been observed in India during this period. Replying to questions in written reply in Lok Sabha today he said that Government has taken initiatives for creating jobs at local levels & supporting migrant workers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhayan (PMGKRA). Aatmanirbhar Bharat is based on Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand to create jobs for the youth.

He added that It encompasses an economic package of Rs. 20 Lakh Crore for facilitating creation of employment opportunities in the country.

Under PMGKY, Minister informed that besides providing food grains, ex-gratia payments directly in the accounts of beneficiaries, EPF contribution for employees working in certain establishments was also made by the Government to support the Industry particularly MSME Sector. Further the wage under MGNREGA has also been increased from Rs 182 per day to Rs 202 which has benefitted about 13.62 Crore families, Shri Gangwar said.

The also informed that Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhyan (PMGKRA), has taken various initiatives to boost rural infrastructure & rural economy to provide local employment opportunities particularly to the migrant returnees. It covers 116 districts of 6 States with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore is being implemented in a mission mode campaign of 125 days through Ministry of Rural Development.

Government has also announced the measures to strengthen Infrastructure Logistics, Capacity Building, Governance and Administrative Reforms for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Processing Sectors.

Shri Gangwar further informed that Government of India has launched PM SVANidhi Scheme to facilitate collateral free working capital loan upto Rs.10,000/- of one-year tenure, to approximately, 50 lakh street vendors, to resume their businesses.