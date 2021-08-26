Max Healthcare Institute jumps on getting nod to make additional investment of Rs 50 crore in Alps Hospitals

Max Healthcare Institute is currently trading at Rs. 329.95, up by 5.15 points or 1.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 324.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 323.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 335.00 and Rs. 323.00 respectively. So far 41367 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 354.00 on 18-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 101.65 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 345.00 and Rs. 318.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 31943.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.00% and 7.54% respectively.

Max Healthcare Institute has received approval to make additional investment for an amount upto Rs 50 crore by way of subscription towards Rights Issue of equity shares of Alps Hospitals (Alps). The board of directors at its meeting held on August 25, 2021 has approved the same.

Max Healthcare Institute offers healthcare services through its various facilities in Delhi and the National Capital Region, and facilities in Mohali and Bathinda.

