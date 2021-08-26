J Kumar Infraprojects surges on getting LoA from Municipal Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects is currently trading at Rs. 195.00, up by 1.20 points or 0.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 193.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 194.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 200.35 and Rs. 192.50 respectively. So far 16081 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 231.00 on 26-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 88.00 on 01-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 211.20 and Rs. 184.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1471.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.63% and 33.72% respectively.

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Municipal Corporation or Greater Mumbai for Mithi Package IV: Diversion or Dry Weather Flow from Bapat Nalla and Safed Pul Nalla to Dharavi WwTF through Tunnel worth Rs 455.55 crore in the name of J Kumar Infraprojects – Michigan Engineers (JV) where J Kumar Infraprojects share is 51% which comes to around Rs 232.22 crore.

J Kumar Infraprojects is engaged in construction activities. The company designs and constructs roads, bridges, flyovers, subways, over bridges, skywalks and railway terminus/stations, among others.

