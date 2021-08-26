Infosys gains on planning to establish new digital development centre in Mississauga

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1739.70, up by 2.50 points or 0.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 1737.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1736.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1746.00 and Rs. 1732.05 respectively. So far 47715 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1755.60 on 24-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 912.60 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1755.60 and Rs. 1712.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 734533.70 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.37% and 14.32% respectively.

Infosys is planning to establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. This is aimed at creating 500 high quality jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years. Spanning nearly 50,000 square feet and bringing significant investment from Infosys to the country, this digital development centre will train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

It will also enable Infosys to better collaborate with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges. Infosys, in the Toronto Region, currently serves businesses in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and natural resources sectors. Artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning are the core capabilities that this centre would nurture and expand.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Please share this news







