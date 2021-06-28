Lupin gains on launching Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets in US

Lupin is currently trading at Rs. 1160.55, up by 8.20 points or 0.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 1152.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1164.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1164.00 and Rs. 1156.00 respectively. So far 4965 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1267.50 on 02-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 828.65 on 27-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1173.95 and Rs. 1131.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 52305.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.46% and 12.69% respectively.

Lupin has launched Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, are the generic equivalent of Truvada Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, of Gilead Sciences, Inc., and indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is also used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection. Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets (RLD: Truvada) had estimated annual sales of $2.1 billion in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2021).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Please share this news







