Tata Consumer Products moves up on integrating distribution network, supply chain to drive efficiency

Tata Consumer Products is currently trading at Rs. 763.90, up by 6.15 points or 0.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 757.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 760.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 764.50 and Rs. 759.15 respectively. So far 14667 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 765.00 on 23-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 381.05 on 01-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 765.00 and Rs. 728.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 69830.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.71%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.79% and 27.48% respectively.

Tata Consumer Products is integrating its distribution network and supply chain to drive efficiency, while undertaking end-to-end digitalisation of channel partners to become a formidable player in the FMCG industry by leveraging on its wide product portfolio. The company now has a portfolio, which covers tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks.

Tata Consumer Products (formerly known as Tata Global Beverages) is a focused consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.

