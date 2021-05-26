L&T Technology Services jumps on signing collaboration agreement with UK’s Coventry University

L&T Technology Services is currently trading at Rs. 2660.05, up by 43.20 points or 1.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 2616.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2628.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2678.00 and Rs. 2613.65 respectively. So far 4468 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3062.45 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1116.50 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2678.00 and Rs. 2585.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 27887.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.24%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.42% and 10.34% respectively.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed a collaboration agreement with UK’s Coventry University to build and deliver new generation engineering solutions for the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

The partnership will see research undertaken in autonomous mobility solutions and vehicle dynamics with the aim of strengthening LTTS’ technology capabilities for their global customers. In particular, LTTS and Coventry University will collaborate towards developing technologies and deepening skillsets in Autonomous Driving, EVs and Software Defined Vehicles.

In addition, the university will enable LTTS engineers to acquire advanced knowledge in Automotive and Manufacturing Technologies and Sustainability, empowering them to face myriad challenges around technology upgrades.

L&T Technology Services is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.

