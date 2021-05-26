Godawari Power & Ispat zooms on getting nod to set up captive solar PV power plant of 250 MW capacity

Godawari Power & Ispat is currently trading at Rs. 1000.70, up by 42.70 points or 4.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 958.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1014.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1048.00 and Rs. 980.05 respectively. So far 57547 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1129.45 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 106.00 on 26-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1048.00 and Rs. 846.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3523.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.50%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.16% and 31.33% respectively.

Godawari Power & Ispat has received approval from board of directors to set up a captive solar PV power plant of 250 MW capacity in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore. The project shall be funded mainly out of internal accruals. The power generated in this project shall be captively consumed in the company’s plant at Silatra Industrial Area, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Godawari Power & Ispat is engaged in the production of sponge iron, steel billets, ferro alloys, HB wires, oxygen, fly ash bricks and is also in the power business.

