Salasar Techno Engineering shines on bagging order of Rs 59.90 crore from ITI Bangalore

Salasar Techno Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 637.00, up by 16.65 points or 2.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 620.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 625.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 637.55 and Rs. 622.00 respectively. So far 7459 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 648.80 on 24-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 96.80 on 02-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 648.80 and Rs. 518.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 904.26 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.94%, while Non-Institutions held 25.06% stake in the company.

Salasar Techno Engineering has received LOA from ITI Bangalore for construction of telecom towers at various locations in India. Towers will be of different heights from 30 M to 120 M and will be used for improving the defense force communication network. The cost of the work allocated to the company is Rs 59.90 crore which involves design, supply, construction and commissioning of towers across various army bases.

Salasar Techno Engineering is leading provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solution in India.

