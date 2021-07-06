ITD Cementation India shines on securing two orders worth Rs 585 crore

ITD Cementation India is currently trading at Rs. 90.00, up by 2.15 points or 2.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 87.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 86.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 90.00 and Rs. 86.60 respectively. So far 25495 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 94.45 on 05-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 42.00 on 10-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 90.00 and Rs. 81.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1509.15 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.64%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.24% and 22.13% respectively.

ITD Cementation India has secured two orders worth Rs 585 crore.The company has received order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated Electrical & Mechanical works in connection with Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1 and another order from Military Engineer Services for construction of Aero Space Museum at Air Force Station in Palam, Delhi involving construction of Aero Space museum, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, digital lighting for auditorium & main museum, Rain water harvesting, Heating Ventilation & Air Condition (HVAC) systems and associated firefighting & fire hydrant systems, etc.

ITD Cementation India is an India-based company involved in construction and civil engineering. The company is engaged in construction of a range of structures, which include maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), airports and other foundations.

