ICICI Bank declines as RBI levies penalty of Rs 30 lakh

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 743.80, down by 8.80 points or 1.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 752.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 756.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 757.90 and Rs. 742.30 respectively. So far 548225 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 859.70 on 25-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 488.30 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 769.65 and Rs. 742.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 517522.82 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 90.05% and 9.95% respectively.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped Rs 30 lakh fine on ICICI Bank. The penalty on ICICI Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts’ dated November 20, 2014.

RBI said that the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.