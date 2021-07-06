Tata Steel inches up on reporting 43% rise in crude steel output during Q1FY22

Tata Steel is currently trading at Rs. 1163.00, up by 6.20 points or 0.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 1156.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1157.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1164.70 and Rs. 1157.00 respectively. So far 15381 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1246.80 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 328.50 on 07-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1190.95 and Rs. 1130.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 139292.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.72% and 20.79% respectively.

Tata Steel has posted an over 43 per cent jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 7.94 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company’s consolidated output of steel in the year-ago quarter was at 5.53 MT. During the April-June period of 2021-22 fiscal, the company’s consolidated sales also rose to 7.14 MT, from 5.33 MT in the same quarter a year ago, a rise of 35 per cent.

Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group is the first integrated steel plant in Asia and is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company.

Please share this news







