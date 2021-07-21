ISGEC Heavy Engineering jumps on bagging significant order for soda ash project from Russia

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 796.30, up by 9.15 points or 1.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 787.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 786.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 823.40 and Rs. 765.15 respectively. So far 35244 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 877.00 on 05-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 217.00 on 30-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 826.00 and Rs. 765.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5924.27 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.90% and 28.67% respectively.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has secured prestigious order for two sets of Carbonation Columns, one set of Gas Scrubber Columns, and one set of Distillation Columns. This order has been received from one of the world’s most prominent soda ash manufacturing companies based in Russia. Isgec has already supplied Carbonation Columns to this company earlier and has now received a repeat order for this product which is a testament to the quality of Isgec Castings.

The broad scope of the order includes Casting, Machining, Hydro Testing, and Painting. Due to the corrosive nature for which these products are to be used, all castings will be made using Nickel Alloy.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a multi-product, multi-location public company that has been providing engineering solutions to customers around the world for the past many years.

