Hero MotoCorp launches ‘Xtec’ avatar of popular motorcycle ‘Glamour’

Hero MotoCorp has launched ‘Xtec’ avatar of its popular motorcycle – Glamour. The Glamour Xtec is a combination of Style, Safety, and Connectivity. Packed with features such as first-in-segment Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Integrated USB Charger along with Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor and LED headlamp, the new motorcycle is a notch higher than the rest in its segment.

Available in exciting new color options across Hero MotoCorp customer touch points in the country, the Glamour Xtec is attractively priced at Rs 78,900 (Drum variant) and Rs 83,500 (Disc variant).

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Please share this news







