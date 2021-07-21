Parsvnath Developers touches roof after its arm develops modern state-of-the-art office cum commercial complex

Parsvnath Developers is currently trading at its upper limit of Rs. 16.91, up by 0.80 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.11 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.91 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 16.91 and Rs. 15.50 respectively. So far 285633 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 17.38 on 25-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2.16 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 16.91 and Rs. 13.89 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 735.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 68.78%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.89% and 30.33% respectively.

Parsvnath Estate Developers (PEDPL), a wholly owned Subsidiary Company of Parsvnath Developers, has developed a modern state-of-the-art office cum commercial complex of international standards – Parsvnath Capital Tower (Project) situated on a land admeasuring 5 acres located in the heart of Delhi adjacent to Connaught Place on Bhai Veer Singh Marg, New Delhi. It has been constructed on a land allotted on lease from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on BOT basis.

Parsvnath Developers has emerged as one of the most progressive and multi-faceted real estate and construction entities in the country.

