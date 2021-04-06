Infosys surges on entering into partnership with LivePerson to help brands manage AI-powered conversations

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1412.00, up by 26.70 points or 1.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 1385.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1389.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1425.00 and Rs. 1385.00 respectively. So far 532833 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,425.00 on 05-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 582.35 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1,425.00 and Rs. 1336.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 601541.40 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 56.01% and 13.78% respectively.

Infosys and LivePerson have entered into new 360° partnership to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps, and the messaging channels they use every day. The partnership will enable brands to unlock higher growth by combining Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to accelerate an enterprise’s journey into the cloud, with LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud, a complete set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.

The company is investing in and scaling a service practice to take to market and support LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud, as well as assisting LivePerson in the transformation of its technology infrastructure on the public cloud to address the growing demand for conversational experiences.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

