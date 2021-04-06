Ashiana Housing rises as its sales bookings jump over two fold in fourth quarter of FY21

Ashiana Housing is currently trading at Rs. 139.50, up by 1.55 points or 1.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 137.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 140.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 140.00 and Rs. 136.10 respectively. So far 980 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 149.95 on 16-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 39.00 on 19-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 140.60 and Rs. 122.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1411.95 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.93% and 28.85% respectively.

Ashiana Housing sales bookings jumped more than two-fold to Rs 299.71 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal (FY21) as demand recovered. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 145.96 crore in the year-ago period. In volume terms, sales bookings rose sharply to 8.31 lakh sq ft in January-March quarter of last fiscal from 4.14 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the entire 2020-21 financial year, sales booking, however, dropped to Rs 534.7 crore from Rs 671.63 crore in the previous year. In terms of volume, sales bookings fell to 14.98 lakh sq ft last fiscal from 19.82 lakh sq ft in 2019-20.

Ashiana Housing is a real estate development company. It is engaged in building residential and commercial projects. The firm also offers retirement resorts, group housing, hotels, retail and facility management

