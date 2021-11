Ugro Capital has raised Rs 50 crore through rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and allotted 5,00,000 rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1,000 each for cash at par though public issue.

Ugro Capital is engaged in providing financial services.