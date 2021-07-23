Indira IVF achieves 85000 successful IVF pregnancies ahead of World IVF Day a first in India

Udaipur : India’s largest infertility treatments chain, Indira IVF, has completed 85,000 successful IVF pregnancies, becoming the first in India to achieve the key milestone. Driven by the grit of its medical experts, embryologists, and technological proficiency, the single specialty chainannounces this achievement ahead of World IVF Day,observed on July 25 each year.

A cognisant leader, Indira IVF, has worked tirelessly to dispel the stigma associated with infertility. The organisation has held over 2100awareness campsin more than 700 cities to normalise discussions on the topic. In India, the onus for the inability to conceive is disproportionately placed on women while research as shown that infertility can be traced to both female and male partners; many even resort to unscientific methods to have a child.

Indira IVF has 96 centres across the country with a major presence in tier II and tier III cities, whichprovides an accessible solution to infertility, even in themost remote locations. The market leader is focussed on delivering affordable quality treatment to couples that face complications to conceive naturally. Indira IVF’s high success rate and patient centricity has made it a trusted partner for people who aspire to become parents.

Speaking on the milestone, Dr Kshitiz Murdia – CEO & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, said, “It brings us immense happiness to see the positive impact we have been able to deliver to our patients. When we started off, we wanted to change the lens with which infertility is perceived within the society, and we are thrilled that more people are looking at medical solutions for infertility. This milestone is also a testament that even in the face of the pandemic, our patients put their trust in us to ensure their safety during treatment.”

“The occasion of World IVF Day denotes a remarkable date in the history of reproductive technology; the first IVF baby was born on this date 43 years ago in 1978. We have now come a long way. Technological interventions such as the introduction of artificial intelligence and automation into the fold is expected to greatly impact the success of IVF treatments. We are excited to play our little part in this greater cause and assist those who dream of parenthood,” he added.

Please share this news







