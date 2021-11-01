Monday , November 1 2021

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 106.14 Cr

With the administration of 68,04,806 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.14 Cr (1,06,14,40,335) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 1,06,01,975 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,79,018
2nd Dose 92,21,867
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,71,653
2nd Dose 1,59,27,866
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 41,83,92,813
2nd Dose 14,17,87,899
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 17,47,82,442
2nd Dose 9,62,71,341
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 10,96,95,172
2nd Dose 6,66,10,264
Total 1,06,14,40,335

The recovery of 14,667 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,55,842.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 126 consecutive days now.

