Biennial Elections to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) – reg.

The term of office of following sitting members of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assembly had expired on 31.05.2021 and 03.06.2021 respectively. The details are given as under: –

S.No Name of Member Date of Retirement ANDHRA PRADESH 1. Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani 31.05.2021 2. Mohammed Ahmed Shariff 3. Somu Veerraju TELANGANA 1. Akula Lalitha 03.06.2021 2. Mohammed Fareeduddin 3. Gutha Sukender Reddy 4. Vidyasagar Nethi 5. Venkateshwarlu Bodakunti 6. Shrihari Kadiyam

2. The Commission vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/65/2021 dated 13.05.2021 had decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold above mentioned biennial elections.

The Commission having re-assessed the situation in the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after taking into consideration all relevant facts, has now decided to conduct above-mentioned biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils by members of respective Legislative Assembly in accordance with the following programme: –

S. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 09th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Last date of making nominations 16th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations 17th November, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) Date of Poll 29th November, 2021 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 29th November, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 01st December, 2021 (Wednesday)

Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/. to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons. The Chief Secretaries of States concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

