India reports less than 40K Daily New Cases

India has registered less than 40,000 daily new cases after six days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 38,073. For the third day in a row, daily new cases have been sustained below the 50,000 mark.

This assumes significance in the context of some countries reporting a very number i.e. as high as one lakh cases per day since the last 3-4 days.

There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases over the past few weeks.

For the 38th day today, recoveries have exceeded the daily new cases with 42,033 cases recovering in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload has shrunk to 5,05,265. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases stands at 5.88%, following a declining curve.

The Recovery Rate has also, as a consequence, increased to 92.64%.Total Recoveries as of today is 79,59,406. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has widened to 74,54,141.

78% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,014 newly recovered cases. 5,983 people recovered in Kerala followed by 4,396 in West Bengal.

72% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Delhi continues to report the highest daily new cases; 5,983, which is less than its previous day tally of 7,745 new cases. Delhi is followed by West Bengal with 3,907 new cases. Kerala’s daily case has declined to 3,593 while Maharashtra’s new cases have declined to 3,277 cases although they occupy the third and fourth spot in reporting daily new cases.

448 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Fatalities have continued to decrease with less than 500 fatalities reported for the second day.

Ten States/UTs account for nearly 78%. Although Maharashtra saw the most casualties (85), its contribution to daily deaths has decreased to 18.97%. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 71 and 56 daily deaths, respectively.