Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to inaugurate “HunarHaat” at DilliHaat, Pitampura

Hunar Haat will restart from tomorrow after a gap of about 7 months due to the Corona pandemic. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will inaugurate the Hunar Haat at Delhi Haat at Pitampura with thetheme of “Vocal for Local” where indigenous exquisite products made from “Maati (clay), Metal and Machiya (wooden & jute products)” will be the major attraction.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that rare exquisite products made from clay, different metals and wooden products, products made from cane-bamboo, mesmerising pottery work etc will be available for display and sale at “Hunar Haat”, being organised at Delhi Haat, Pitampura from 11th to 22nd November, 2020.

Naqvi said that every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products. This legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for “Swadeshi”. The Indian indigenous industry has got tremendous boost after Modi advocated to get “Vocal for Local”. The artisans involved in making these indigenous products are also being extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of “Swadeshi products”. This is strengthening the mission of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. “Hunar Haat” will be an enormous platform providing market and opportunities to master artisans who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products. Focus will be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

Naqvi said that more than 100 stalls have been set up at this “Hunar Haat”. Dry Flowers from Assam; Pochampally Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh; Munga Silk, Madhubani Painting and artificial jewellery from Bihar; wooden lacquerware toys from Karnataka; toys from Manipur; wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh; calligraphy painting from Delhi; hand block print from Goa; Ajrakh from Gujarat; Pashmina Shawls from Jammu-Kashmir; Tussar silk and cane-bamboo products from Jharkhand; herbal products, Bagh print, Batik from Madhya Pradesh; cane and bamboo products from Maharashtra, handloom textiles from Nagaland, toys of different states made from clay, metal etc will be available for display and sale at “HunarHaat” at Pitampura. Besides, people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana etc.

Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat”, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last 5 years, have become popular among the people. “Hunar Haat”, which provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than 2 dozen “Hunar Haat” so far across the country where lakhs of artisans, craftsmen have been provided employment and employment opportunities through these “Hunar Haat”. In the coming days, “Hunar Haat” will be organized at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota and Surat/Ahmedabad.

Naqvi said that this “Hunar Haat” will be made available virtually also.

This time, people will also be able to buy “Hunar Haat” products digitally and online also Products of artisans will also be available on http://hunarhaat.org. Union Minority Affairs Ministry is registering these artisans and their indigenous products on “GeM” (Government e Marketplace).

Naqvi said that social distancing and other guidelines regarding Corona pandemic will be strictly followed at “Hunar Haat”. Lakhs of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that “Hunar Haat” is going to be organised again, the Minister elaborated.