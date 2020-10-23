Impact of Obesity on Health Insurance Premiums | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Health insurance is one of the most urgent and expensive financial tools that one needs to invest in, in today’s time. The policy is known to protect you and your loved ones against medical contingencies financially. However, many people are unaware of how health insurance premiums are calculated.

Ideally, the cost of the health policy depends on several factors, such as the age of the applicant, gender, weight, etc. So, this means your insurer will charge you more if you are overweight or obese. Let us discuss the impact of obesity on health insurance premiums in detail.

Obesity Facts

Obesity is a medical condition that has become quite common in most people across India. In this condition, excess body fat is accumulated that further causes health issues in an individual. Medical experts use the Body Mass Index (BMI) to calculate the healthy weight in a person. It is calculated based on the current height and weight of the person.

There is a BMI calculator tool online that helps determine the same. As per the healthy weight chart, people with a BMI of more than 30 falls under the obese category. For those whose BMI is between 25 and 29.9 are considered to be overweight.

Many people across the globe die because of obesity every year, and the situation is no different in India. As obesity impacts one’s health, it is bound to influence the health insurance premiums.

Impact of Obesity on Health Insurance Premiums

There are many reasons why one can suffer from obesity. The medical condition can either be genetic, due to sedentary lifestyle, junk food intake, or unbalanced diet. As stated earlier, obesity leads to several health issues in an individual. It can lead to respiratory problems, hypertension, angina, heart disorders, and more.

Ideally, people who are overweight or obese find it difficult to secure an affordable health insurance plan. The insurance premiums tend to be higher compared than others. This is because the insurer considers you as a high-risk applicant, similar to someone with existing life-threatening diseases. Any high-risk applicant, by default, pays high premiums.

If you want to get your BMI in the healthy weight category, you need to follow a strict diet. There are multiple ways in which you can lower your BMI. It includes exercising regularly, eating nutrition-rich food, avoiding junk and alcohol drinks, etc.

The ways to reduce weight and attain healthy BMI value is different for men and women. In fact, the healthy weight range for men and women is different as well. You can use the BMI calculator for women/men to determine your weight category. Moreover, it is recommended to get in touch with your medical expert or nutritionist who will help you get started with the weight loss regime.

To Sum It Up!

Being overweight or obesity can be handled skillfully at any age. Also, keep in mind that this medical condition will not keep you away from availing the best health insurance plan in the market. Besides having to pay higher premiums, there are several benefits that you should look forward to when investing in a health policy in India.