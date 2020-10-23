Triple murder shocks Banswara town, Woman, 2 children found dead with slit throat | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : In a triple murder case, a 37-year old woman, her daughter and son were found dead with their throats slit at their home in Raati Talai area under Kotwali police station limits of the city on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Neetu (37), her 15 -year-old daughter Shweta and 12 year-old son Aryan were found lying in a pool of blood at their home located in one of the posh colonies. ” Neetu’s husband Devendra Sharma (40) a driver by profession is absconding since morning and hence is the prime suspect. The family hails from Dholpur’s Sepau tehsil and lived here in a rented room. Devendra’s mobile phone is switched off. He was in the house last night but not seen since morning ” Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar told Udaipur Kiran.

The incident came to light in the noon after a relatives went to their home in the morning. He saw a huge clot of blood under the door and immediately informed the police. The SP said the murder took place around 2 am and the police was informed around 11am. The bodies were found in a pool of blood and its is a clear case of triple murder. Dog squad, FSL team and experts were pressed in to collect samples from the crime spot while the bodies were moved to the mortuary.

According to police, Shweta was sleeping in the neighbouring house since the lady was alone and had asked the girl to stay with her for the night. However, past midnight Devendra went to the neighbor’s home and brought his daughter back home. Neighbors also told the police that the man was awake till late night as they saw lights on in their room. Police have sought footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Teams have been sent to find the suspect while the family’s close acquaintances are being quizzed to know about the probable reason behind the murders.Neetu did stitching and tailoring works to support the family. ” Prima Facie we are told by the family’s contacts that Devendra was under depression since some time. He often quarreled with his wife. We are investigating from various angles too including financial or personal problems or marital discord” Sagar said.