Hindustan Zinc conferred at Water Optimization 2020 Awards | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s Captive Power Plants (CPP) at Dariba Smelting Complex and Chanderiya Smelting Complex have been conferred with two awards for its continued efforts in Water Management and conservation. The awards were presented in the recently held 2nd edition of the Water Optimization 2020 Awards ceremony via virtual conference organized by Mission Energy Foundation.

While the CPP at Dariba Smelting Complex (DSC) received “Best water efficient plant <= 500MW” for least water consumption using STP water, Chanderiya Smelting Complex’s (CSC) CPP has been conferred as runner up for blowdown water usages under ETP, plantation & through RO to CT makeup. Both the awards were received by Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Unit Head -DSC CPP.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “We have a sustainable approach towards water management and implement various innovative technologies which leads to maximizing water recycling and maintaining zero discharge. We also have taken initiatives to process city sewage water and use the same for industrial purpose as well as recharge the ground water. This award is a testimony to the company’s persistent efforts towards conserving water and significantly contribute to the water stewardship drive”.

Hindustan Zinc is 2.41 times water positive with respect to the water it consume. As one of the leaders in the Mining industry, the company was declared water positive based on assurance carried out by a third-party organization.

The Water Optimization Award 2020 were presented to utilities and its services sector who demonstrated highest level of commitment and best practice in smart consumption of water at thermal power plants. Over the years, the awards aims to recognize exemplary operations, systems and the evidence of their impact to business vitality. The awards also serve as a catalyst to understanding the intrinsic value of business excellence and sustainability.