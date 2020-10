IMD reviews preparedness, take stock of requirements, plan for the cyclone season October-December, 2020 at a Pre-cyclone exercise meeting

India Meteorological Department (IMD) organized the on-line pre-cyclone exercise meeting on 6th October under the chairmanship of Dr.Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), IMD to review the preparedness, take stock of requirements, plan for the cyclone season October-December, 2020 and share new initiatives by IMD with stake holders. The meeting was participated by experts from IMD, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), Central Water Commission (CWC), India Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Deptt. of Fisheries, Punctuality Cell, Indian Railways and Central Water Commission (CWC).

DGM, IMD in his opening address touched upon various issues from forecasting to last mile connectivity and discussed the areas that require improvement. He informed the participants that IMD has achieved significant improvement in track, landfall, intensity and adverse weather including heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge forecast. He informed that during ensuing cyclone season IMD will start interactive display system for observed and forecast cyclone track and intensity on GIS platform.

He also informed the stake holders about various mobile apps launched by IMD including Damini for lightning forecast, Mausam & Umang for weather forecast including cyclone warning and Meghdoot for agrometeorological advisories. Participants were also informed about free registration facility available on Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) website www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in to receive cyclone alerts.

Dr. Mohapatra stressed upon the need to learn lessons from past and fix the recurring mistakes. He also insisted upon developing a foolproof triggering and response mechanism with active participation from all stake holders to further minimize loss of lives and properties.

Mrs Sunitha Devi, Head, Cyclone Warning Division, IMD made a presentation on the status, future plans and efforts made during recent past including forecast performance of RSMC during recent years.

The stake holders participating in the meeting appreciated IMD for effective cyclone warning system, which has helped in management of cyclones in recent years. Deliberations and discussions with active participation from all the stake holders were held during the meeting and there were a number of good suggestions from the stakeholders.