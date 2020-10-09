MLSU to offer B.Tec, B.Arc courses, 15 % fees reduction for self finance programs

Udaipur : Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) would soon offer technical courses for the students. In a meeting of the COD (Committee of Deans) held onThursday, the proposal was passed unanimously on starting new courses from the next academic session including degree programs in B.Tec and B.Arc. “ A proposal has been drafted for inclusion of the new technical courses which would be put up for approval from the members of the BOM in its next meeting. Then it would sent to the RajBhavan and the state government” Vice Chancellor, MLSU Prof America Singh said.

Another proposal that was approved in the meeting was launching of Adivasi Milap Yojna, a scheme where every teacher and employees of the university would have to adopt a tribal family. Each guardian employee would have to work for the upliftment and overall development of the chosen family. “ Another important decision taken looking at the current pandemic scenario is waiver of 15 percent fees for students of self finance courses. Also it has been decided that a training center would be set up for those students who manage to clear various competitive examinations for government or corporate institutions. They would be offered training on improving skills on administrative practices and management” Singh said.

Those students having failed in any examination last year or the academic session that ended in June, would be given a second chance to improve their grades. The VC said annual award program too would launch in order to encourage employees and teachers to give their best towards the betterment of the students and the university. The meeting was attended by registrar Himmat Singh Barhat. Finance controller Suresh Jain, and deans of affiliated colleges including Kanika Sharma (Science), P.K Singh ( Commerce) Seema Malik (Arts & Humanities) Anand Paliwal (Law), Dean PG Studies BL Ahuja, Dean Students Welfare Puranmal Yadav, Controller Rajesh Kumawat etc.